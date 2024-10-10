Summarize Simplifying... In short Zoom is developing an AI avatar feature, set to launch in 2025, that will use a short video of you to create a digital double for delivering pre-written messages in virtual meetings.

Amid deepfake concerns, Zoom promises advanced security measures including authentication, watermarking, and strict usage policies.

What's the story Zoom, the leading video communication platform, is about to change the way we conduct virtual meetings. The company has announced plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) avatars that can represent users in online discussions and can be used to send brief messages. The move is part of Zoom's broader strategy to integrate more advanced AI capabilities into its services.

Avatar creation

How will these AI avatars work?

To create an AI avatar, users will have to record a short video of themselves. The footage will be used by Zoom's AI tech to generate an avatar that looks like the user and mimics their voice. Once created, these avatars can deliver pre-written messages on behalf of the user during virtual meetings.

Feature integration

Zoom's AI avatars: A tool for efficient communication

The AI avatar feature will be integrated with Zoom's Clips function, which lets users record and share short video updates with their colleagues. This innovative feature aims to make communication more efficient within teams. However, it is important to note that the use of these AI avatars will be restricted to sending brief messages and not for engaging in interactive discussions.

Security assurance

Zoom addresses deepfake concerns with advanced security measures

In light of potential deepfake concerns, Zoom has assured that it is taking necessary precautions. Smita Hashim, Zoom's Chief Product Officer, said during a press briefing that the company is "handling it really carefully with advanced authentication, watermarking technology, and strict usage policies." The statement emphasizes Zoom's commitment to user security while implementing this new technology.

Launch details

Zoom's AI avatar will be a premium feature

The AI avatar feature will be available in early 2025 as part of Zoom's premium AI Companion add-on, which will cost an additional $12 per month. Even if you have a paid Zoom subscription but don't have the add-on, the platform will still let you create clips using pre-set AI avatars and voices.