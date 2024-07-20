Microsoft outage: IndiGo cancels 280+ flights in 2 days
IndiGo, India's largest airline, has canceled 93 flights today due to a massive outage at Microsoft. This followed the cancelation of 192 flights by the same carrier on Friday, collectively affecting 285 flights so far. While IndiGo was heavily impacted, other airlines managed to weather the disruption with less difficulty. These include Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air.
Air India navigates issues with minimal impact
According to an Air India spokesperson, none of their flights were canceled on July 19. However, a few were delayed due to the impact on airport services. "Air India's own, resilient IT infrastructure remained unaffected yesterday and continues to function as normal," they added.
SpiceJet and Akasa Air maintain operations amid outage
SpiceJet also reported no flight cancelations on Friday despite the global technical outage. The airline stated that it remained committed to passenger convenience and operated all scheduled flights as planned. Similarly, Akasa Air navigated through the system outage without canceling any services on Friday or Saturday. However, a spokesperson for Akasa Air did acknowledge the operational challenge posed by the Microsoft Azure technical issue, but confirmed that all their scheduled flights operated with minimum disruptions and no cancelations.
Normal operations resumed at 3:00am today
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed via X, that flight operations were running smoothly again despite a backlog caused by the previous day's disruptions. "We are constantly monitoring the operations at our airports and also with the airlines ensuring travel readjustments and refunds are taken care of...Since 3 AM in the night, airline systems across airports have started working normally," he added. Naidu expects all outage-related issues to be resolved by today as the backlog is being cleared gradually.