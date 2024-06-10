Next Article

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' launching on October 25

By Akash Pandey 12:51 pm Jun 10, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Activision has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The game is set to launch on October 25 and will be available on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service from day one, across PC and Xbox platforms. The sixth installment in the popular gaming franchise is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. It will feature a new campaign, a multiplayer mode with 16 new maps at launch, and an updated zombies experience.

Game setting

The game will transport players to early '90s

The storyline of Black Ops 6 will be set in the early 1990s, following the events of Black Ops Cold War and featuring flashbacks to Black Ops 2. The game will take players on a global journey through Southern Europe, the US, the Russian Tundra, and the Middle Eastern desert. The campaign, developed by Raven Software, will immerse players in spy missions amid government conspiracies. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Enhancements

New features and characters

The campaign will feature '90s equipment and gadgets, with iconic characters like Frank Woods and Russell Adler making a return. A new safehouse, an abandoned manor and KGB black site, will serve as the campaign hub where gamers can configure upgrades and select missions. The multiplayer mode will introduce an "omnimovement" feature that allows players more control over their movement, including sprinting, sliding, and diving in any direction, with the ability to rotate.

Multiplayer experience

It will offer 16 new multiplayer maps

The multiplayer mode in Black Ops 6 will feature 16 new maps at launch, including 12 core 6 vs 6 maps and four strike maps that can be used in either 2 vs 2 or 6 vs 6 modes. The classic Prestige mode is also back for players to keep progressing. The game will also include a round-based zombies mode with two new maps at launch. Activision has promised more maps and modes post-launch.