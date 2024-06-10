Next Article

The disc-less model promises identical performance to its regular counterpart

Microsoft unveils all-digital Xbox Series X in new white colorway

By Akash Pandey 12:45 pm Jun 10, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Microsoft has officially announced a new all-digital version of the Xbox Series X, which will be available in a sleek white color. The new console, set to hit the market later this year, will not feature a disc drive, as announced during the Xbox Games Showcase. Despite this change, it will offer the same performance as the existing Xbox Series X and come with 1TB of storage. The price tag for this new model is set at $450.

New models

White Series X console matches 'Robot White' of Series S

Xbox president Sarah Bond introduced the new white Xbox Series X during the event. The white finish on the new Xbox Series X matches the "Robot White" of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft's smaller $299 console. Bond also revealed a "Galaxy Black" version of the original Xbox Series X, which will be priced at $599.99 and offer 2TB of storage. It will be launched later this year. Additionally, a 1TB Xbox Series S in white will be available for $349.99.

Canceled plans

Microsoft's canceled plans for Xbox Series X refresh

The introduction of the white Xbox Series X suggests that Microsoft has either canceled or delayed its plans for a refreshed version of the console that appeared in FTC vs Microsoft documents last year. The canceled model, codenamed Brooklin, was set to feature a disc-less design and a more cylindrical shape. It was also supposed to come with a new controller and Xbox Wireless 2 connection. Microsoft had tentatively planned to launch it in November at a price of $499.