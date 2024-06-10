Next Article

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming this November with stunning visuals

By Akash Pandey 12:03 pm Jun 10, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Microsoft has announced the release date for its highly anticipated game, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The game is set to launch on November 19, and will be available on Xbox Series S/X and PC. The announcement was made during the Xbox Games Showcase, where developer Asobo Studio revealed exciting new features. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Game details

New features and gameplay

The upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will introduce several new features, including hot air balloon rides and aerial firefighting. Asobo Studio has been working on incorporating various new aircraft into the game. Players will have the opportunity to participate in missions such as search and rescue operations, agricultural aviation, and aerial firefighting. The game will also feature air racing, skydiving, and VIP chartered services.

Game details

A closer look at the game

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will offer players a realistic flying experience. The game will also feature a dynamic weather system that will simulate real-world weather conditions. Players can choose from a wide range of aircraft, including commercial planes, air ambulances, and aerial advertising vehicles. The game will include a variety of missions and challenges for players to test their flying skills.