Anders was one of the first humans to leave the Earth's orbit during the Apollo 8 mission

Renowned 'Earthrise' photographer and astronaut William Anders dies at 90

What's the story William A. Anders, the astronaut celebrated for capturing the iconic 'Earthrise' photo, has died in a plane crash at the age of 90. His son Greg confirmed his death following a small plane crash near Roche Harbor, Washington on Friday morning. A retired major general from the Air Force Reserve, Anders was also known for being one of the first people to leave Earth's orbit during Apollo 8, the first-ever manned mission to orbit the Moon, in 1968.

Anders's iconic 'Earthrise' photo: A symbol for environmental movement

During the Apollo 8 mission on Christmas Eve, Anders and his crewmates photographed Earth rising over the Moon's horizon. However, only Anders was using color film. His awe-struck reaction to the sight was recorded by the ship's onboard tape recorder, as he exclaimed, "Oh my God, look at that picture over there! There's the Earth comin' up. Wow, is that pretty!" The resulting image titled "Earthrise" became a symbol for the emerging environmental movement.

Photo's impact on environmental consciousness

The "Earthrise" photo, captured by Anders, highlighted Earth's fragility and solitude in a unique way. Kathleen Rogers, president of the Earth Day Network, stated that this image "confirmed" their belief "that the Earth's environment was common to all of us, that the Earth's natural resources were finite, and that 150 years of unfettered industrial development was having a profound impact on our planet." In a 2015 interview, Anders noted his photo seemed more memorable than the Apollo 8 mission itself.

Anders's life beyond 'Earthrise'

Born on October 17, 1933, in Hong Kong to an American Navy lieutenant, Anders had a diverse career. He served as a backup crew for Apollo 11 and only flew to space during the Apollo 8 mission. Post his astronaut career, he served on the Atomic Energy Commission, chaired the US-USSR technology exchange program for nuclear fusiion and fission power, and was an ambassador to Norway. Anders was residing in Washington where he co-founded a flight museum in 1996.