Flamengo beat Chelsea 3-1 in Club World Cup: Key stats
What's the story
Chelsea suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat against Brazilian club Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup.
The loss was particularly painful as Nicolas Jackson, who had just come on as a substitute, received a straight red card just four minutes into his appearance.
The match started on a positive note for Chelsea with Pedro Neto scoring a breakaway opener, but things took a turn for the worse after Bruno Henrique equalized for Flamengo in the second half.
Defensive breakdown
Poor defending sees Chelsea concede goals
Just moments after Henrique's equalizer, former Manchester City defender Danilo capitalized on Chelsea's poor defending to score Flamengo's second goal.
The situation worsened for Chelsea when Jackson received a red card for a reckless challenge on Ayrton Lucas.
This was Jackson's second red card in six weeks, having been sent off against Newcastle in the Premier League earlier.
The situation went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Wallace Yan, another substitute for Flamengo, scored the Brazilian side's third goal.
Details
Match stats and group standings
Flamengo had 13 attempts with 9 shots on target. They owned 52% ball possession and an 87% pass accuracy.
Chelsea had 4 shots on target from 11 attempts.
The result puts Flamengo three points clear of second-placed Chelsea in Group D.
Chelsea, who earlier beat LAFC, have three points from two matches. Their final game is against Tunisian club ES Tunis.
Meanwhile, with two wins from two, Brazilian side Flamengo have virtually booked a berth in the round of 16.
Information
Neto scores his 8th goal in Chelsea colors
Former Wolves winger Neto, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024, scored his 8th goal for the club in 47 games across all competitions. Neto also has nine assists for the club. He has now scored in successive Club World Cup games.
Twitter Post
3-1
FT. ⏹️ pic.twitter.com/zx2kN5yp8x— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2025