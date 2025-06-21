Flamengo beat Chelsea 3-1 in Club World Cup: Key stats

Just moments after Henrique's equalizer, former Manchester City defender Danilo capitalized on Chelsea's poor defending to score Flamengo's second goal.

The situation worsened for Chelsea when Jackson received a red card for a reckless challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

This was Jackson's second red card in six weeks, having been sent off against Newcastle in the Premier League earlier.

The situation went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Wallace Yan, another substitute for Flamengo, scored the Brazilian side's third goal.