Frank Lampard, former Chelsea and Derby County manager, is in advanced talks to take over Coventry City, following the dismissal of Mark Robins.

Coventry's owner, Doug King, confirmed Lampard's application and expressed regret over Robins's departure.

Lampard's managerial record includes stints at Derby County, Chelsea, and Everton, with a mixed bag of wins, draws, and losses.

Lampard is without a club since May 2023

Frank Lampard in advanced talks to manage Coventry City

By Rajdeep Saha 07:39 pm Nov 19, 202407:39 pm

What's the story Coventry City are reportedly in advanced talks with former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard, for their managerial vacancy. As per Sky Sports, the talks are still ongoing and no agreement has been reached yet. Lampard has been without a club since his interim stint at Chelsea ended in May 2023. This was his second stint at the helm of his old club.

Coventry City's search for a new manager

The Sky Blues have been searching for a new manager since Mark Robins was sacked on November 7. Robins had been at the club since March 2017, making him the third longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions. Since his exit, Rhys Carr has been appointed as the interim manager and he has guided the team to a 2-2 draw against Sunderland in his only game.

Coventry owner confirms Lampard's application

Coventry owner Doug King, confirmed Lampard's application for the managerial role during a fan forum last week. He said, "We've received a huge amount of CVs from high-quality people, of which Frank is one." However, he added that the selection process had been delayed due to other commitments and would resume after the international break.

King's comments on Robins's departure and future plans

King said he regretted Robins's departure, saying, "I didn't get much sleep that night at all." He admitted that the decision shocked everyone, both inside and outside the club. However, he stood by his decision as one that was essential for the club's future direction.

Lampard's managerial career in numbers

Lampard started his managerial journey with Derby County. He managed 54 matches, winning 27 drawing 17 and losing 16. He managed Chelsea next, overseeing 84 matches (W44 D17 L23). Everton were his next club (M44 W12 D8 L24). He was a caretaker manager for Chelsea thereafter (M11 W1 D2 l8).