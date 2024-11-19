Summarize Simplifying... In short Kane Williamson, New Zealand's cricket star, is back in form with a half-century in the Plunket Shield, despite a recent injury.

His return poses a selection challenge for the upcoming home series against England, as his replacement, Will Young, also performed well in their last tour.

This series is crucial for New Zealand's chances in the ICC World Test Championship, with three tests left to secure maximum points.

Williamson scored a 122-ball 60 against Auckland

Kane Williamson could be vital for New Zealand against England

By Parth Dhall 07:49 pm Nov 19, 202407:49 pm

What's the story Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has made a glorious return to the sport after nearly two months of absence due to a groin injury. In his comeback match for Northern Districts in the Plunket Shield, he scored a 122-ball 60 against Auckland. This was his first appearance in New Zealand's premier First-Class tournament since October 2019. Ahead of the England Test series, starting November 28, this is a welcome boost for the Kiwis. Here's more.

Match details

Williamson's performance in comeback match

Batting at number three, Williamson occupied the crease for nearly three hours and struck seven boundaries during his innings. His performance was a standout as he was the only player to score a half-century in an innings that saw Northern Districts bowled out for 268 by Auckland. Despite his injury setback, Williamson has been named in New Zealand's squad for their upcoming home series against England.

Coach's confidence

Coach Stead confident about Williamson's fitness for England series

Notably, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead recently expressed confidence in Williamson's fitness ahead of the squad announcement for the England series. The series is set to begin at the Hagley Oval on November 28. However, his return presents a selection dilemma for New Zealand as Will Young, who replaced him during their India tour last month, performed exceptionally well with 244 runs and was named Player of the Series.

WTC hopes

New Zealand's World Test Championship hopes revived

New Zealand's win in India has reignited their hopes of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final. They have three Tests remaining, against England, to gain maximum points in their final series of the 2023-25 cycle. The first Test will be played on November 28 in Christchurch, while Wellington and Hamilton will host the other two matches. This series will also be Tim Southee in the format, unless New Zealand qualify for the WTC final next year.

Numbers

Williamson is closing in on 9,000 Test runs

Williamson owns 8,881 runs in Tests at an average of 54.48. He has 32 tons and 35 fifties from 102 matches (180 innings) as per ESPNcricinfo. Williamson is set to complete 50 matches on home soil. In 49 home matches, he has clobbered 4,747 runs at 66.85 with 19 tons and 19 fifties. Versus England at home, he has amassed 638 runs at 49.07. Meanwhile, the classy batter has scored 995 runs versus England overall at 36.85.