Kane Williamson scores 60 in Plunket Shield return after injury

11:46 am Nov 19, 2024

What's the story New Zealand﻿'s Kane Williamson made a glorious return to competitive cricket, scoring 60 runs for Northern Districts. This is his first game in the Plunket Shield since October 2019. The match was played against Auckland in Hamilton and Williamson batted for almost three hours. He hit seven boundaries from his 122-ball knock. Notably, Williamson was last seen in the 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle in September. Here are further details.

As per ESPNcricinfo, after Auckland won the toss and opted to field first, Williamson came into the fray after Northern Districts lost their first wicket. He then stitched a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Robert O'Donnell. However, his innings ended as he was dismissed lbw by Jordan Sussex after adding another 36 runs with Brett Hampton.

This match was Williamson's first appearance in the Plunket Shield in five years. His last appearance in New Zealand's premier First-Class competition was in October 2019. Ahead of the game, he had said he felt connected with Northern Districts, "You always feel like an ND man, whether you are here or not." He also relished the opportunity to play amid a hectic international schedule.

Notably, Williamson had been out of competitive cricket for almost two months due to a groin injury. As mentioned, his last game for New Zealand was during their Sri Lanka tour in September. The injury ruled him out of the entire Test tour of India and the following white-ball series in Sri Lanka. In his absence, Will Young filled the No. 3 spot against India.

Despite his recent injury, Williamson has been picked in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming three-Test series against England at home. The first Test will begin on November 28 in Christchurch, with the other two matches scheduled for Wellington and Hamilton. This series will also be Tim Southee's last Test outing, a long-time Williamson teammate, unless New Zealand qualify for the WTC final next year.