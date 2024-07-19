Serie A giants AC Milan have signed Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid (Image Source: X/@AlvaroMorata)

AC Milan sign Alvaro Morata for €13m: Decoding his stats

What's the story Serie A giants AC Milan have signed Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid after activating his release clause. Morata joins on a contract until June 2028 with option for further season. Spanish side Atletico will receive €13m fee after the clause was met by Milan. Morata will be adding a significant amount of depth. He won the Euro 2024 with Spain, captaining the side.

Career

Morata's career before joining Atletico in January 2019

Morata started his career with Real Madrid. He played 52 matches for Real, scoring 11 goals (3 assists). He moved to Juventus for two seasons and scored 27 goals in 93 appearances (A14). He returned to Real for the 2016-17 season, scoring 20 times from 43 matches (A5). Morata joined Chelsea and scored 24 times in 72 matches. He made six assists.

Atletico

His Atletico Madrid stats in first spell

Morata joined La Liga side Atletico in 2019 January transfer window on an 18-month deal. He scored six times in 17 appearances (A1) for the remainder of 2018-19 season. In July 2019, Atlético confirmed the permanent signing of Morata from Chelsea on a pemanent basis from July 2020 onward. Morata managed 21 goals in 48 appearances in 2019-20 season. He provided four assists.

Loan

Morata was loaned to Juventus by Atletico

After signing Morata on a pemanent basis for a fee in the region of £58m, Atletico loaned the Spanish striker to Juventus for two seasons. Morata re-joined Juventus and scored 20 goals in 44 appearances in 2020-21. He made 11 assists. In the 2021-22 season, Morata played 48 matches and scored 12 times. He contributed with seven assists.

Re-join

Morata came back to Atletico and played two seasons

Morata came back to Atletico and played two seasons under Diego Simeone. In 2022-23, he scored 15 goals in 45 matches and made three assists. In 2023-24, Morata featured in 48 matches and scored 21 times (A4). Altogether, Morata played 158 matches for Atletico in all competitions across his two spells. He managed to score 58 goals and make 12 assists.

Information

Morata's Serie A stats

During his time with Juventus, Morata made a total of 130 Serie A appearances. He went on to score a total of 35 goals in addition to making 28 assists. His best show was in 2020-21 (goals 11, assists 9).

2023-24

His performance in La Liga 2023-24 for Atletico

Morata featured in 32 La Liga matches in the 2023-24 season. He made his presence felt with 15 goals and three assists. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Morata clocked 60 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 34 were on target. He hit the woodwork on three occasions. Morata created 15 chances and completed 25 layoffs. He also completed 17 take-ons.

Euro

Morata's stats at Euro 2024

Morata played seven matches for Spain at the 2024 European Championship. He scored one goal and made one assist. Four of his shots were on target from 10 (excluding blocks). Out of his 108 passes, 76 were complted. Morata created four chances. 55 of his passes were completed in the opposition half. He completed 9 lay-offs and one take-on. Morata also made six tackles.

Information

36 goals for Spain

Morata has scored 36 goals for Spain in 80 appearances. He owns seven goals at the European Championship - most by a Spanish player.

Accolades

Morata has won several trophies at club level

Morata won two La Liga honors with Real, alongside two Copa del Reys, two Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup. With Juventus, he lifted two Serie A honors in addition to three Coppa Italiania honors and one Supercoppa Italiania. With Chelsea, Morata lifted one FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Information

Morata has won trophies with Spain

Apart from winning the 2024 European Championship, Morata lifted the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League with Spain. Previously, he won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, UEFA European Under-19 Championship and the bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

