Liverpool submit new £113m bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
What's the story
Liverpool have made a fresh £113 million offer to Bayer Leverkusen for their star attacker, Florian Wirtz.
As per a report in Sky Sports, the proposal includes an upfront payment of £100 million and potential add-ons worth another £13 million.
However, the bid still falls short of Leverkusen's asking price of £126 million (€150 million).
Earlier, the Reds had their first bid rejected. They submitted an offer worth £105m.
Here's more.
Player preference
Wirtz prefers Liverpool over other suitors
Despite interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Wirtz is keen on a move to Liverpool.
After Germany's Nations League semi-final against Portugal, the 22-year-old seemed to hint at his desire to join Liverpool this summer.
The Reds's £113 million offer would break their own transfer record, previously set at £85 million for Darwin Nunez from Benfica in June 2022.
Information
Can Liverpool match Leverkusen's asking price?
The Bundesliga side's asking price for Wirtz is £126m (€150m). Liverpool have made Wirtz their marquee target and it would be interesting to see whether Arne Slot's men up the price to match Leverkusen's demands.
Player profile
Wirtz's impressive stats at Leverkusen
Wirtz had an outstanding season in the Bundesliga, 10 goals and providing 12 assists from 31 matches as Leverkusen finished 2nd behing Bayern Munich.
In the 2023-24 season, Wirtz scored 11 goals and made 11 assists from 32 Bundesliga games. They won the league undefeated and lifted the DFB-Pokal as well.
Overall, he has made 197 appearances for Leverkusen, scoring 57 goals in all competitions. He also owns 63 assists.
Last season, he scored 16 goals and the season before, he bagged 18 goals.
Signing
Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen
Recently, Premier League champions Liverpool confirmed the signing of Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
The 24-year-old right-back's release clause was activated by the club for a fee of €35 million (£29.5 million).
The deal will be paid in three installments, with Frimpong signing a five-year contract with Liverpool.
Overall, Frimpong made 190 appearances for Leverkusen, scoring an impressive 30 goals.