What's the story

Liverpool have made a fresh £113 million offer to Bayer Leverkusen for their star attacker, Florian Wirtz.

As per a report in Sky Sports, the proposal includes an upfront payment of £100 million and potential add-ons worth another £13 million.

However, the bid still falls short of Leverkusen's asking price of £126 million (€150 million).

Earlier, the Reds had their first bid rejected. They submitted an offer worth £105m.

Here's more.