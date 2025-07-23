India 'working with UK' after Air India crash body mix-ups

The Indian government has said that it is "working closely with the UK side" after families of two Air India crash victims alleged that they received the wrong bodies. The allegations were made by a lawyer representing the families, who said DNA tests showed discrepancies in at least two caskets. Reacting to the claims, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the identification of victims was done "as per established protocols and technical requirements."

Investigation underway Identification done as per established protocols: MEA He added, "All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and due regard for the dignity of the deceased." The alleged mix-ups were discovered after Inner West London coroner Dr. Fiona Wilcox tried to verify the remains of British nationals transported from India by matching their DNA with samples provided by the families. In one case, a family had to cancel funeral arrangements after learning that the coffin contained an unidentified passenger's body.

Crash summary Air India flight crashed on June 12 The Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had taken off from Ahmedabad for London on June 12. The aircraft crashed into BJ Medical College's residential quarters in the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff, resulting in a massive fire. Out of the 242 people on board, only one survived; 52 were British nationals. After the crash, 12 to 13 sets of human remains were sent back to the UK.

Ongoing investigation Families of victims accuse airline of coercive tactics for compensation Air India is probing the alleged body mix-up but hasn't confirmed the allegations. The airline was not involved in identifying or handing over the bodies; this was done by a government civil hospital in Ahmedabad. Earlier this month, families of victims accused Air India of using coercive tactics for compensation. They claimed they were forced to fill out complex legal questionnaires under threat of no compensation.