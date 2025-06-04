English singer-songwriter Jessie J diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer
What's the story
English singer-songwriter Jessie J has revealed that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.
The 37-year-old artist shared the news in a candid Instagram video on Tuesday.
"Before No Secrets came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said, referring to her song released in April.
"I'm highlighting the word early."
Health update
'Dramatic way to get a boob job'
The Bang Bang singer revealed that she will be undergoing surgery after her performance at the Summertime Ball concert in London on June 15.
"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job," she joked. "I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."
Transparency
'I'm an open book'
Despite initial hesitation, Jessie decided to share her diagnosis publicly.
"One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough," she explained. "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard."
"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book."
Emotional journey
It breaks my heart that so many people are suffering
Jessie also expressed her sadness over others suffering from similar or worse conditions.
"It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse—that's the bit that kills me," she said.
The Grammy nominee, who has previously opened up about her ADHD and OCD diagnoses, added, "It's a weird topic and a weird situation."
Career and family
'No Secrets' was followed by 'Living My Best Life'
After No Secrets was released on April 25, the Price Tag singer backed it with Living My Best Life in May.
"This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT... Your girl needs a hug (sic)," she wrote.
The singer shares a son named Sky with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman. They welcomed their child in May 2023.