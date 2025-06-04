Sonali Bendre reveals how she became 'secondary' in SRK's 'Duplicate'
What's the story
Actor Sonali Bendre recently expressed how she was disappointed with her role in the 1998 film Duplicate.
During a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said that her character was supposed to have "beautiful gray shades," but it started becoming "very one-dimensional."
"I think it became more of a secondary character when I got onto it," she added.
The film, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla alongside Bendre.
Role clarity
Bendre's role in 'Zakhm' was also brief but clear
Bendre took on the role in Duplicate because of her positive experience working with Bhatt on 1998 Zakhm.
"When I did Zakhm, I knew it wasn't the main character. I knew Pooja (Bhatt) had that role," she said. "But it was a beautiful story with Bhatt Sahab, and I just wanted to be a part of it."
However, she felt differently about her Duplicate role as it didn't match her expectations for equal screen time.
Character transformation
Bendre's role in 'Duplicate' felt like a caricature
Bendre also spoke to India Today about how her character in Duplicate started feeling like a caricature.
"There was a film I was doing at that time called Duplicate where I was approached to play a gray character in some way," she said. "It was very exciting and challenging for me to portray that character."
However, as filming progressed, she felt her role became more one-dimensional than intended.
Career insights
Bendre's reflections on 'Duplicate'
She said in the old interview, that she was disappointed with the direction Duplicate took during filming.
"Every time a Duplicate song is played and people mention the film, the thing that I remember the most is how much a story can get derailed," she said.
"But then, as you go forward, sometimes you do things for that paycheck, but other than that, in my second innings, I don't want to be slotted and boxed."