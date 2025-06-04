What's the story

Actor Sonali Bendre﻿ recently expressed how she was disappointed with her role in the 1998 film Duplicate.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said that her character was supposed to have "beautiful gray shades," but it started becoming "very one-dimensional."

"I think it became more of a secondary character when I got onto it," she added.

The film, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla alongside Bendre.