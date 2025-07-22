'War 2' trailer incoming; here's why the date matters

The highly anticipated trailer of War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan , Jr. NTR , and Kiara Advani , will be released on Friday. The announcement was made by Yash Raj Films (YRF) through a social media post. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji , and will come out in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14 worldwide.

Special occasion Trailer launch date announcement post The date of the trailer launch was chosen to honor Roshan and NTR, who will complete 25 years in their film industries this year. YRF's post read, "In 2025, two icons of Indian cinema complete 25 years of their glorious cinematic journey." "To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment, YRF marks July 25 as the trailer launch date of War 2."

Twitter Post YRF announces 'War 2' trailer release date ANNOUNCEMENT🚨: #WAR2 trailer out on July 25th.#War2 is set to release in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide! @iHrithik | @tarak9999 | @advani_kiara | #AyanMukerji | #YRFSpyUniversepic.twitter.com/PmWtPQSuTC — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 22, 2025

Film insights Sequel to the hit 'War' The teaser for War 2, released earlier this year, has already created a lot of excitement among fans. The film will serve as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Roshan will reprise his role as Kabir, a secret agent, while NTR will make his Bollywood debut with this film.