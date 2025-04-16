What's the story

Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu political action film directed by Koratala Siva, which made waves upon its 2018 release.

Starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani, the movie captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Known for its intense political drama, the film quickly became a hit.

Before the film re-releases on April 26, you can watch it online on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5.