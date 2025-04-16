Where to stream 'Bharat Ane Nenu' online before its re-release
What's the story
Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu political action film directed by Koratala Siva, which made waves upon its 2018 release.
Starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani, the movie captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Known for its intense political drama, the film quickly became a hit.
Before the film re-releases on April 26, you can watch it online on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5.
Film synopsis
'Bharat Ane Nenu' plot and character details
The movie's plot revolves around Bharath Ram, a principled young man who unexpectedly finds himself as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh after his father's sudden death.
The film follows his journey as he tries to discipline citizens, fight corruption, and win people's trust, despite initial resistance.
The plot thickens with his love interest, Vasumathi, and betrayal from his own party, especially his uncle Varadarajulu.
Behind the scenes
'Bharat Ane Nenu' cast and crew details
The movie also stars an ensemble of Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Rao Ramesh, Jeeva, Ravi Shankar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Brahmaji, Devraj, and Yashpal Sharma.
With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the cinematography was handled by Ravi K. Chandran and S. Thirunavukkarasu, while editing was done by Sreekar Prasad.
The movie was produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner.