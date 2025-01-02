Trailer: IAS officer Ram Charan is the real 'Game Changer'
The much-awaited trailer for the action-packed political thriller, Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, is finally here! The film stars Ram Charan in a dual role as an unyielding IAS officer fighting against a corrupt political system and a social reformer. The trailer, launched in a live event attended by SS Rajamouli, has been praised for its gripping narrative, and intense action sequences.
'Game Changer' trailer launch: A star-studded event
Game Changer trailer opens with Charan as an IAS officer, advising people against greed, only to be mocked for his ideals. As the clip progresses, we see him in multiple avatars—playing a student and a police officer. Hints about his character's backstory emerge, suggesting his father—also portrayed by Charan—was a powerful leader, with Anjali playing his mother. Kiara Advani features as his love interest. The real plot unfolds later, with SJ Suryah stepping in as a corrupt Chief Minister.
'Game Changer' set to release on January 10
Game Changer is a big project as reports suggest that the director spent a staggering ₹75 crore on just four songs. The film's music has been composed by Thaman S. Initially slated to release on New Year's Day, the trailer release was strategically pushed to Thursday (January 2). The film will be released globally on January 10, taking advantage of the extended Pongal festival holiday.