Summarize Simplifying... In short The highly anticipated film 'Game Changer', featuring IAS officer Ram Charan, is set to hit the screens globally on January 10.

The director has reportedly spent a whopping ₹75 crore on just four songs, composed by Thaman S.

Initially planned for a New Year's Day release, the trailer was strategically launched on January 2 to coincide with the extended Pongal festival holiday. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trailer: IAS officer Ram Charan is the real 'Game Changer'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:26 pm Jan 02, 202506:26 pm

What's the story The much-awaited trailer for the action-packed political thriller, Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, is finally here! The film stars Ram Charan in a dual role as an unyielding IAS officer fighting against a corrupt political system and a social reformer. The trailer, launched in a live event attended by SS Rajamouli, has been praised for its gripping narrative, and intense action sequences.

Trailer release

'Game Changer' trailer launch: A star-studded event

Game Changer trailer opens with Charan as an IAS officer, advising people against greed, only to be mocked for his ideals. As the clip progresses, we see him in multiple avatars—playing a student and a police officer. Hints about his character's backstory emerge, suggesting his father—also portrayed by Charan—was a powerful leader, with Anjali playing his mother. Kiara Advani features as his love interest. The real plot unfolds later, with SJ Suryah stepping in as a corrupt Chief Minister.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Milestone project

'Game Changer' set to release on January 10

Game Changer is a big project as reports suggest that the director spent a staggering ₹75 crore on just four songs. The film's music has been composed by Thaman S. Initially slated to release on New Year's Day, the trailer release was strategically pushed to Thursday (January 2). The film will be released globally on January 10, taking advantage of the extended Pongal festival holiday.