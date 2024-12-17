Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" is smashing box office records, becoming the second-biggest Indian hit with a collection only behind "Stree 2".

The film's success is attributed to Allu Arjun's compelling performance, action-packed storytelling, and captivating music.

'Pushpa 2' box office collection

'Pushpa 2' smashes box office records, becomes second-biggest Indian hit

What's the story The much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule has created new benchmarks in Indian cinema by collecting a whopping ₹930cr within a mere 12 days of its release. The Hindi version alone added ₹573cr to the total, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It is now the second-biggest hit in Indian cinema, just behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which collected ₹1,030cr.

Box office race

'Pushpa 2' Hindi version trails only 'Stree 2'

Its Hindi collection is only behind Stree 2's ₹597.99cr. On its opening day, Pushpa 2 drew massive crowds worldwide and collected an impressive ₹164cr. The record-breaking start continued through its opening weekend, with the film collecting ₹518cr in four days and ending the first week with ₹725.8cr. In its second weekend, it added another ₹175cr to its kitty, breezing past the ₹900cr mark.

Success elements

Factors contributing to 'Pushpa 2' success

The success of Pushpa 2 can be attributed to a few key factors: star power, action, and music. Allu Arjun's portrayal of the rugged and intense character Pushpa Raj has struck a chord with audiences across the nation. Director Sukumar's storytelling packed with action, drama, and revenge kept audiences hooked. Stellar performances by Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and a strong supporting cast added depth to the film.

Expert insights

'Pushpa 2' Hindi box office performance and future prospects

Trade expert Komal Nahta spoke about Pushpa 2's Hindi box office performance and told Times of India, "It is significant that a South Indian film is once again poised to occupy the top spot." He also noted the difference in ticket pricing between Telugu and Hindi circuits. On the other hand, Ramesh Bala told India Today that lead star Arjun's arrest in the fatal stampede case has not dampened the film's run but increased the footfall.