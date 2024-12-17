Summarize Simplifying... In short India's film "Laapataa Ladies" is in the running for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, while "Band of Maharajas" has scored two nominations.

International films like "Wicked," "Emilia Perez," and "The Substance" are also expected to be strong contenders.

97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2

Oscars 2025: When to watch nominations; expected contenders from India

By Tanvi Gupta 06:47 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2025, will be unveiled on Tuesday (December 17), late night (IST). The announcement marks a major milestone in the awards season as it unveils which films are still in the race for the coveted Academy Awards across several categories. The shortlist comes after a long voting period between December 9 and December 13.

Indian contenders

'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Band of Maharajas' eyeing Oscar nominations

All eyes are on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies—India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. The film—produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios—features Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. Meanwhile, Girish Malik's Band of Maharajas earned nominations in two prestigious categories. The film's song Ishq Walla Daku has received a nod for Best Original Song, and Bickram Ghosh's score is in the running for Best Original Score.

International contenders

'Wicked,' 'Emilia Perez,' and 'The Substance' among potential nominees

Wicked, an adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, is likely to bag nominations in Makeup & Hairstyling, Sound, and Visual Effects. Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez is also a strong contender with possible nominations across five categories. Meanwhile, The Substance, starring Demi Moore, is a body-horror thriller that has already bagged multiple Golden Globe and Critics's Choice nominations, could enter the Oscars race.

Broadcast information

Final nominations and broadcast details for Oscars 2025

The final nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on January 17, 2025. The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, and will be aired live at 7:00pm ET on ABC. You can also watch the event live on streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.