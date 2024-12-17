'Pushpa 2' box office collection

How Allu Arjun's arrest impacted 'Pushpa 2' box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:14 pm Dec 17, 202404:14 pm

What's the story The second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, continues to rule the global box office despite the controversy over lead actor Allu Arjun's recent arrest. By the end of its second weekend, the movie had raked in a whopping ₹1,300cr worldwide. Trade expert Ramesh Bala even hinted that Arjun's arrest might have unintentionally helped the movie's performance.

Arrest impact

Arjun's arrest sparked curiosity, potentially boosting 'Pushpa 2' viewership

Bala observed a rise in the film's collection after Arjun's arrest. "Yes, there is chatter about the arrest, boosting the collection. The movie picked up well post the arrest," he told India Today. He even hinted that the timing of the arrest—just before a weekend—may have contributed to the curiosity. "Any publicity is good publicity, even bad publicity. People were curious about the incident which may have driven some to watch the film."

Public support

Audience sentiment toward Arjun remains positive despite controversy

Despite the controversy, Bala reiterated that audience sentiment toward Arjun has been positive. "A lot of people are sympathetic toward Allu Arjun. He announced compensation to the family and was not directly responsible for the unfortunate incident." "The crowd surge and stampede were accidental and not intentional. Audiences are not boycotting the movie or blaming Allu Arjun for it."

Record-breaking performance

'Pushpa 2' set new records in Indian cinema

Bala also emphasized the film's record-breaking run, saying, "The movie's run rate is the fastest in Indian cinema, setting new records daily. Whatever the collections are now, they're a bonus." As it heads into its third week, Pushpa 2 will have to contend with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. But Bala is optimistic that both movies will thrive at the box office.

Incident details

Arjun's arrest followed a tragic incident at 'Pushpa 2' premiere

Arjun was arrested after a tragic incident marred the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. A stampede-like situation ensued when Arjun visited the venue, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman. The actor was initially issued a 14-day judicial custody order but was granted interim bail by the High Court of Telangana, allowing him to return home.