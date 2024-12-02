'Maharaja' remains steady; earns ₹27cr in China in opening weekend
Vijay Sethupathi's latest action thriller Maharaja has taken the Chinese box office by storm. The film grossed over ₹27cr (approximately) in its opening weekend, making it the 15th highest-earning Indian movie in China (in terms of US dollars). It had a phenomenal start with a collection of ₹19.5cr in the first two days, including premieres.
'Maharaja' surpassed other Indian films in Chinese market
In the Indian currency, Maharaja has now become the 13th biggest grosser in China. It has left other popular Indian films like Drishyam (₹27cr), Kaabil (₹23.5cr), and 102 Not Out (₹22.5cr) behind. The film's next target is Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, which grossed around ₹60cr in China.
'Maharaja' is now eyeing ₹150cr mark
The global collection of Maharaja now stands at around ₹133cr and is steadily inching toward the ₹150cr mark. This feat highlights its place as one of the most successful Tamil blockbusters of this year. The film has also turned out to be a major hit for both Sethupathi and director Nithilan Saminathan, further cementing their places in the industry.