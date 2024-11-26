Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" is struggling at the box office, with a total collection of ₹240.85cr, falling short of its reported budget of ₹350cr.

The film's performance is further threatened by competition from current and upcoming releases, including the animated children's film "Moana 2".

It remains uncertain if the movie can recover its budget before the end of its theatrical run.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' struggles; collects ₹240.85cr by Day 25

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:51 am Nov 26, 202410:51 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn's latest action-drama, Singham Again, has crossed the ₹240cr mark in domestic box office collections. However, the film is experiencing a major slowdown in its fourth week with Monday's earnings reported at a paltry ₹55L. The decline was visible over the third weekend too when it earned only ₹0.8cr on Friday, ₹1.5cr on Saturday, and ₹1.85cr on Sunday.

'Singham Again' lags behind competitors at the box office

The fourth Monday's numbers further highlighted the film's diminishing returns as it failed to surpass competitors like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (₹90L) and The Sabarmati Report (₹85L). The overall nett total collection of Singham Again now rests at an estimated ₹240.85cr, with gross collections estimated at ₹288.3cr. Despite its overall total, the movie's collections are being questioned due to its reported budget of ₹350cr.

'Singham Again' faces uncertainty amid upcoming releases

The film's box office journey could be underwhelming owing to fierce competition from current releases and the upcoming line-up of films. As Singham Again approaches the end of its theatrical run, it is still unclear if it can sustain its pace and cover the distance between its budget and overall box office collections. Hollywood's animated children's film Moana 2 releases on Friday (November 29) and is likely to add to Singham Again's box office competition.