'Amaran' remains steady; collects ₹208.5cr in 26 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:20 am Nov 26, 202411:20 am

What's the story The multilingual film Amaran has successfully crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the Indian box office. After 25 days of its release, the film had amassed an impressive ₹207.5 crore across all languages. On its 26th day (Monday), it added another ₹1 crore to its earnings, maintaining a steady performance in theaters nationwide.

Collection breakdown

'Amaran' witnessed fluctuating collections during initial days

In its opening week, Amaran raked in ₹114.85 crore, with the Tamil version contributing a whopping ₹93 crore. However, the Sivakarthikeyan film witnessed a dip in its second week, earning ₹57.25 crore—a decline of 50.15%. Despite the drop, it managed to bounce back in the third week with an increase of 10.77% on its 16th day (Friday), collecting ₹3.6 crore.

Third-week performance

'Amaran' continued to perform well into its 3rd week

In the third week, Amaran saw a spike in collections on Saturday (Day 17) and Sunday (Day 18), earning ₹6.15 crore and ₹7.75 crore respectively. However, it witnessed a major drop of 65.16% on Monday (Day 19), collecting just ₹2.7 crore. Despite the fluctuation, the film raked in a total of ₹25.95 crore by the end of its third week in Indian theaters.

Fourth-week earnings

'Amaran' maintained steady collections into its 4th week

Entering its fourth week, Amaran continued to perform steadily at the box office. On Friday (Day 23), it witnessed a slight increase of 3.13%, earning ₹1.65 crore. The Sai Pallavi film received a major boost on Saturday (Day 24), raking in ₹3.5 crore across all languages in India. These figures added to the film's total earnings, helping it cross the ₹200 crore mark by its 26th day of release.