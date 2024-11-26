'Amaran' remains steady; collects ₹208.5cr in 26 days
The multilingual film Amaran has successfully crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the Indian box office. After 25 days of its release, the film had amassed an impressive ₹207.5 crore across all languages. On its 26th day (Monday), it added another ₹1 crore to its earnings, maintaining a steady performance in theaters nationwide.
'Amaran' witnessed fluctuating collections during initial days
In its opening week, Amaran raked in ₹114.85 crore, with the Tamil version contributing a whopping ₹93 crore. However, the Sivakarthikeyan film witnessed a dip in its second week, earning ₹57.25 crore—a decline of 50.15%. Despite the drop, it managed to bounce back in the third week with an increase of 10.77% on its 16th day (Friday), collecting ₹3.6 crore.
'Amaran' continued to perform well into its 3rd week
In the third week, Amaran saw a spike in collections on Saturday (Day 17) and Sunday (Day 18), earning ₹6.15 crore and ₹7.75 crore respectively. However, it witnessed a major drop of 65.16% on Monday (Day 19), collecting just ₹2.7 crore. Despite the fluctuation, the film raked in a total of ₹25.95 crore by the end of its third week in Indian theaters.
'Amaran' maintained steady collections into its 4th week
Entering its fourth week, Amaran continued to perform steadily at the box office. On Friday (Day 23), it witnessed a slight increase of 3.13%, earning ₹1.65 crore. The Sai Pallavi film received a major boost on Saturday (Day 24), raking in ₹3.5 crore across all languages in India. These figures added to the film's total earnings, helping it cross the ₹200 crore mark by its 26th day of release.