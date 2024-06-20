'Do it honestly': Ramanand Sagar's grandson's advice for Ranbir-Nitesh's 'Ramayana'
Amrit Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar, the creator of the iconic 1987 Ramayan series, has commented on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and emphasized the importance of staying true to the original story. In an interview with Indian Express, he compared altering the epic to "trying to change the Bible," calling it sacrilege. Ramayana, currently on floors, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.
Sagar supports the upcoming film, stresses honesty
Regarding Ramayana, Sagar expressed his support but emphasized the need for honesty in its creation. "I feel that Ramayan should be made by everybody, why not? Nobody has a copyright on Ramayan." "My only thing with that is do it honestly. Don't try and make the Ramayan like 'Now I will make the Ramayan through this person's perspective, or that person's perspective. Ramayan is not that. It is the story of Ram."
Why it's important to stay true to the roots
Sagar underscored the epic's importance and said, "It's not a story, it is a part of people's life. We living in cities and metros, we actually forget that there is a big segment of India that reads that text every day. They know the text verbatim." "Follow the text according to how it's been written and then try and do your honest work in that given space. You can't hurt the sentiments of so many people, that's wrong."
Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri is not very happy with the casting
On the other hand, Sunil Lahri, who essayed Laxman in Ramayan, recently shared his opinion on the upcoming movie. He said, "After doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see [Kapoor] in such an opposite role as Lord Ram." As for Pallavi, he opined, "I don't know how she is as an actress, but, looks wise, I am honestly not very convinced." The film also stars Arun Govil as King Dashrath.