In brief Simplifying... In brief Ramanand Sagar's grandson, Sagar, supports the remake of 'Ramayana' by Ranbir-Nitesh, but insists on an honest portrayal, respecting the original text and sentiments of its vast readership.

Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in the original series, expressed doubts about the casting, particularly Kapoor's shift from a recent role in 'Animal' to Lord Ram, and Pallavi's suitability for her role.

The film also features Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amrit Sagar wants 'Ramayana' to be made with honesty

'Do it honestly': Ramanand Sagar's grandson's advice for Ranbir-Nitesh's 'Ramayana'

By Isha Sharma 04:41 pm Jun 20, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Amrit Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar, the creator of the iconic 1987 Ramayan series, has commented on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and emphasized the importance of staying true to the original story. In an interview with Indian Express, he compared altering the epic to "trying to change the Bible," calling it sacrilege. Ramayana, currently on floors, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Upcoming adaptation

Sagar supports the upcoming film, stresses honesty

Regarding Ramayana, Sagar expressed his support but emphasized the need for honesty in its creation. "I feel that Ramayan should be made by everybody, why not? Nobody has a copyright on Ramayan." "My only thing with that is do it honestly. Don't try and make the Ramayan like 'Now I will make the Ramayan through this person's perspective, or that person's perspective. Ramayan is not that. It is the story of Ram."

Remake backlash

Why it's important to stay true to the roots

Sagar underscored the epic's importance and said, "It's not a story, it is a part of people's life. We living in cities and metros, we actually forget that there is a big segment of India that reads that text every day. They know the text verbatim." "Follow the text according to how it's been written and then try and do your honest work in that given space. You can't hurt the sentiments of so many people, that's wrong."

Criticism

Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri is not very happy with the casting

On the other hand, Sunil Lahri, who essayed Laxman in Ramayan, recently shared his opinion on the upcoming movie. He said, "After doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see [Kapoor] in such an opposite role as Lord Ram." As for Pallavi, he opined, "I don't know how she is as an actress, but, looks wise, I am honestly not very convinced." The film also stars Arun Govil as King Dashrath.