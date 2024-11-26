'Kanguva' has no takers, collects ₹67.87cr in 12 days
The multilingual film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu, has been struggling at the box office since its release. After a disappointing first 11 days, the film's total earnings were estimated at ₹67.5cr (India net). On its 12th day (Monday), it could only add around ₹37L to this tally across all languages.
'Kanguva' witnessed a significant drop in earnings
Kanguva opened with a promising ₹24cr (India net) on day one. However, the film's earnings witnessed a major drop of 60.42% on the second day, earning only ₹9.5cr. The next two days showed slight improvements with collections of ₹9.85cr and ₹10.25cr respectively on the third and fourth days but failed to match the opening day's performance.
'Kanguva' recorded lowest earnings in the 2nd week
The film's performance further dipped in the second week on the ninth day at ₹0.7cr. However, there was a slight increase on the 10th day with collections of ₹1.15cr. Despite the minor uptick, Kanguva's total earnings after 12 days remained underwhelming at ₹67.87cr across all languages (India net), with its biggest fall coming on second Monday.