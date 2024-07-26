In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Alpha' features an intense action scene with Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, choreographed by famed action director Casey O'Neill.

The scene, shot under high security, marks a significant step in Bhatt's action-hero journey.

The film, expanding Yash Raj Films's spy universe, also stars Kapoor as a mentor to the female leads. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Alpha' will feature Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol's intense fight scene

Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol film 'brutal' action scene for 'Alpha'

By Isha Sharma 01:59 pm Jul 26, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Alia Bhatt is currently filming an intense action sequence for her upcoming spy thriller, Alpha, alongside veteran actor Bobby Deol. A source told Mid-Day, "It is a no-holds-barred set-piece full of blood, gore and brutality, as Alia and Bobby go at each other with weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat." Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.

Behind the scenes

Renowned director Casey O'Neill choreographs 'Alpha' action scene

The action sequence is being choreographed by renowned action director Casey O'Neill, known for his work on blockbusters like Jawan, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jack Reacher. The film's producers sought O'Neill's expertise for his advanced stunt technology skills. In the scene, Bhatt is dressed in black with a gun strapped to her thigh while Deol sports cropped hair and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Secured set

'Alpha' action sequence filmed under tight security

The sequence is being shot at Film City in Goregaon on a heavily guarded set to maintain secrecy. A source explained to Mid-Day, "This shoot will take over four days. Since it is one of the film's most important scenes, Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) has ensured that the location is impregnable." "They have about 100 guards manning it and covering all vantage points."

Career progression

Bhatt's action-hero journey escalates in 'Alpha'

While Bhatt has previously performed action sequences in Heart of Stone, her role in Alpha marks a significant escalation in her action-hero journey. After this sequence, Sharvari, who reportedly plays Bhatt's sister and fellow undercover agent in the film, will join the shooting schedule. The film features Kapoor as a mentor to the two female leads, expanding Yash Raj Films's spy universe beyond its traditionally male-dominated lineup. Spy universe's next release is War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan.