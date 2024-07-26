Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol film 'brutal' action scene for 'Alpha'
Alia Bhatt is currently filming an intense action sequence for her upcoming spy thriller, Alpha, alongside veteran actor Bobby Deol. A source told Mid-Day, "It is a no-holds-barred set-piece full of blood, gore and brutality, as Alia and Bobby go at each other with weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat." Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.
Renowned director Casey O'Neill choreographs 'Alpha' action scene
The action sequence is being choreographed by renowned action director Casey O'Neill, known for his work on blockbusters like Jawan, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jack Reacher. The film's producers sought O'Neill's expertise for his advanced stunt technology skills. In the scene, Bhatt is dressed in black with a gun strapped to her thigh while Deol sports cropped hair and a salt-and-pepper beard.
'Alpha' action sequence filmed under tight security
The sequence is being shot at Film City in Goregaon on a heavily guarded set to maintain secrecy. A source explained to Mid-Day, "This shoot will take over four days. Since it is one of the film's most important scenes, Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) has ensured that the location is impregnable." "They have about 100 guards manning it and covering all vantage points."
Bhatt's action-hero journey escalates in 'Alpha'
While Bhatt has previously performed action sequences in Heart of Stone, her role in Alpha marks a significant escalation in her action-hero journey. After this sequence, Sharvari, who reportedly plays Bhatt's sister and fellow undercover agent in the film, will join the shooting schedule. The film features Kapoor as a mentor to the two female leads, expanding Yash Raj Films's spy universe beyond its traditionally male-dominated lineup. Spy universe's next release is War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan.