Manoj Bajpayee-Apoorv Singh Karki reunite for untitled courtroom drama
Third time's the charm? Manoj Bajpayee and director Apoorv Singh Karki are teaming up again for an upcoming courtroom drama. The announcement was made on the birthday of Shabana Raza Bajpayee, the film's producer and Bajpayee's wife. "Thrilled to announce a new project from Aurega Studios - a riveting new soon-to-be-titled courtroom drama starring my amazing (and very talented) husband @Bajpayee. Manoj, directed by the fabulous @apoorvsinghkarki01," she posted on social media.
Bajpayee's 100th film and previous collaborations with Karki
The announcement of the new project coincides with the digital release of Bajpayee's 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, on ZEE5, marking a significant milestone in his career. It was released theatrically in May and helmed by Karki. Previously, the actor-director duo worked on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. While Bhaiyya Ji wasn't positively received, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was critically acclaimed and recently achieved a remarkable feat of 1 billion watch minutes on ZEE5.
Aurega Studios to produce new courtroom drama
The upcoming untitled courtroom drama will be produced by Shabana Raza, Vikram Khakhar, and Bajpayee under their home production company, Aurega Studios. "One of the best birthday gifts ever, and yes, I had a hand in picking it out," Shabana Raza shared on social media. In addition to this project, Bajpayee is also scheduled to star in Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man Season 3.