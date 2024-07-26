In short Simplifying... In short Rebecca Ferguson is set to join Cillian Murphy in the upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' film, set during World War II.

Ferguson, known for her roles in 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Mission: Impossible', is also working on a Netflix project with Kathryn Bigelow.

Rebecca Ferguson joins Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders' film

By Isha Sharma 01:29 pm Jul 26, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Rebecca Ferguson, acclaimed for her performances in Dune and Silo, among others, has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, reported Deadline. She will star alongside Cillian Murphy, who is set to reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby. The details of Ferguson's role in the film remain undisclosed. The movie, a collaboration with BBC Film, will be directed by Tom Harper and scripted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

'Peaky Blinders' film set during World War II

The film will be set during World War II, as revealed by creator Knight. Production is expected to begin later this year. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans," said Murphy earlier about his return to the character.

Ferguson-Murphy's recent and upcoming projects

Ferguson has recently been seen reprising her role as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two and starring alongside Tom Cruise in three Mission: Impossible films, including the latest instalment, Dead Reckoning - Part One. She has also completed filming for the sci-fi thriller Mercy opposite Chris Pratt and is set to feature in Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming untitled Netflix project. Meanwhile, Murphy was last seen in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Oppenheimer and is occupied with 28 Years Later.