Harvey Weinstein hospitalized due to COVID-19 and double pneumonia

What's the story Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and contracting double pneumonia. His representative and prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Rothfeld revealed that Weinstein was transferred back to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward for treatment due to a "myriad of health conditions" that still affect him "on a daily basis." Weinstein was also treated at Bellevue in April.

High BP, spinal stenosis: Weinstein's health conditions detailed

Weinstein is reportedly also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, among other conditions. "We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment," said his representative.

Weinstein's legal troubles and convictions

The 72-year-old was serving a 23-year jail sentence following his 2020 rape conviction in New York, which was overturned earlier this year. Now, a tentative new trial date has been set with jury selection estimated to begin on November 12. In the original New York case, Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree based on testimonies from Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann respectively.

Weinstein's convictions and appeals in Los Angeles

In addition to his New York case, Weinstein was also convicted by a Los Angeles jury in 2022 on three counts of sexual assault against Jane Doe No. 1, later identified as former Russian model Evgeniya Chernyshova. He has filed an appeal against this 16-year prison sentence. Despite his New York conviction being overturned, Weinstein has remained behind bars due to his sentence in the California case.