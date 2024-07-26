'Ramayan's Sunil Lahri supports UP government's Kanwar Yatra nameplate mandate
Sunil Lahri, known for his role as Lakshman in Ramayan, has backed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to mandate nameplates on eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route. The controversy arose when this directive was issued, prompting similar orders from both Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments. In an Instagram video, Lahri voiced his approval stating, "Name is our identity. We place a nameplate at our home entrance, so why should we shy away from putting it on our shops?"
Lahri criticizes politicization of nameplate issue
Lahri further criticized those who have politicized the nameplate issue in his Instagram video. He stated, "Some people have a habit of making issues out of everything. They should stop doing politics on it." "If people have any issues, they should change their name." He also sought suggestions from his followers, stating, "Some people in the country are raising objections regarding displaying their namen on their shops or workplace. Is this right or wrong? Please share your opinion."
UP Goverment has defended itself following outrage
Following the nationwide controversy, the UP Government has defended itself, saying, "The yatra is an arduous journey....There are sacred features of the pilgrimage, such as...the Kanwar, once filled with holy Gangajal, is not to be kept on the ground; nor under the shadow of the gular tree." "The directives are a proactive measure to avoid such situations" and shopkeepers are "free to conduct their business as usual," it added. This year's yatra is scheduled from July 22 to August 2.