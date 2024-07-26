In short Simplifying... In short Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming political thriller, 'Ulajh', is expected to perform well at the box office, according to trade experts.

The film, produced by Junglee Pictures, is being compared to successful female-led films like Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'.

Kapoor was drawn to the project by the gripping script, which she finished reading on a flight to Tirupati.

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' will release on August 2

Trade experts predict strong opening for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh'

By Isha Sharma 12:33 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming film, Ulajh, is creating substantial industry excitement due to its stellar ensemble cast. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Kapoor portrays an Indian diplomat in this political thriller. With no major Hindi release this week, trade experts predict that Ulajh may revive the box office upon its release on August 2. The movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, and Roshan Mathew.

A trade expert has compared it to 'Raazi'

Bihar exhibitor Roshan Singh stated in a Zoom interview, "After Bad Newz last week, this week is pretty thanda at the box office except for the Marvel movie (Deadpool & Wolverine) which may attract the metropolitan youth." "Ulajh has the look of a winner. Taut, well-made political thrillers never fail. Ulajh seems to be in the same league as Alia Bhatt's Raazi." The film's producers, Junglee Pictures, are also confident about its potential for box office success.

'Female-hero films never fail'

Singh further added, "Solid powerful female-hero films, or what you call the shero film, never fail, be it Nargis's Mother India, Nutan's Bandini, Meena Kumari's Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, Shabana Azmi's Arth, and in more recent years Kangana Ranaut's Queen and Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterje Versus Norway." Ulajh is Kapoor's second release of the year after Rajkummar Rao starter Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Kapoor's decision to join 'Ulajh' and film's clash

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor revealed her decision to join Ulajh was influenced by the captivating first 20 minutes of the script. She completed reading it on a flight to Tirupati, taking this as a positive sign to proceed with the project. "I wasn't expecting what happened in the script and the story. So, I was thrilled in the narration." The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.