The study utilized data from the UK Biobank

Gene mutation identified as potential obesity trigger, says study

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:52 pm Jun 25, 202412:52 pm

What's the story An international research team has identified a significant link between a gene mutation and increased weight gain. The study, published in Med, found that the SMIM1 gene mutation can lead to extra weight gain due to its effect on thyroid function. The researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank, which includes lifestyle and biological information from half a million UK residents.

Genetic impact

SMIM1 mutation impacts metabolism and weight gain

The study compared individuals with the functional SMIM1 gene to those with the mutated version. The findings revealed that those with the mutated gene showed signs of extra weight gain, high cholesterol levels, elevated liver enzymes, and other symptoms associated with being overweight. Lead author of the study, Mattia Frontini explained that even when consuming the same food as individuals with a normal SMIM1 gene, those carrying the mutation burn fewer calories and are more prone to weight gain.

Gender disparity

Gender differences in weight gain due to mutation

The research also highlighted gender differences in weight gain due to the SMIM1 mutation. Women with the faulty gene carry an extra 4.6kg on average, while men carry an additional 2.4kg on average. Frontini emphasized that despite obesity's complex causes, this study identified a clear genetic trigger for obesity, albeit a rare one, estimated to affect one out of every 5,000 people.

Future prospects

New research avenues open for weight loss treatments

Despite the significant findings, many questions remain about other potential genetic links to obesity. This discovery of the SMIM1 mutation's role in weight gain opens up new avenues for research into weight loss treatments. The study comes at a time when interest in semaglutide, a drug used for weight loss, is on the rise.