'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' collection dips; earns ₹247.85cr in 25 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:09 am Nov 26, 202411:09 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has witnessed a drop in its daily earnings for the first time since its release. On its fourth Monday (Day 25), the film earned an estimated ₹90 lakh, dipping below the ₹1 crore mark. However, it still remained Monday's top performer at the box office. The film's total domestic collection now stands at around ₹247.85 crore.

Box office journey

'BB3' performance through the weeks

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a solid opening at the box office, raking in ₹158.25 crore in the first week and ₹58 crore in the second. However, the collections witnessed a sharp decline in the third week, with just ₹23.35 crore being added to its total earnings. Over its fourth weekend, the film earned ₹1.4 crore on Friday, ₹2.7 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.25 crore on Sunday (Day 24).

Celebration

Aaryan celebrated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' success with Instagram post

Despite the dip in collections, Aaryan celebrated the film's success with a nostalgic Instagram post. He shared a video where he is seen dancing with co-star Madhuri Dixit to the classic song Pehla Pehla Pyar from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The moment takes a playful turn when Dixit transforms into her iconic Manjulika persona and grabs Aaryan by the neck.

Film's impact

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks 3rd successful horror-comedy of 2024

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. The film is the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, after Munjya and Stree 2. This success only further cements the genre's growing popularity in Indian cinema. Meanwhile, reports suggest the makers are now gearing up to start work on the fourth installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.