Summarize Simplifying... In short Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood, was arrested for domestic violence after her boyfriend showed visible injuries, but the case was dismissed due to his non-cooperation.

It's unclear if the boyfriend was Alexander Wraith, Eastwood's current partner and father of her son.

Meanwhile, Eastwood continues her acting career and enjoys seeing her parents as doting grandparents. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Francesca Eastwood won't be prosecuted

Domestic violence case dropped against Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca

By Tanvi Gupta 11:34 am Dec 02, 202411:34 am

What's the story Francesca Eastwood, the 31-year-old daughter of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood and actor Frances Fisher, will not be prosecuted after her felony domestic violence arrest in Beverly Hills last month. Officials from the District Attorney's office in Los Angeles found the evidence against Eastwood insufficient to proceed with the case, according to TMZ. The actor-socialite was arrested on October 12 after an argument with her boyfriend turned physical.

Case details

Boyfriend's visible injuries led to Eastwood's arrest

The argument between Eastwood and her boyfriend, whose identity remains undisclosed, resulted in a call to the police. The authorities then asked him to drive to the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department. When they arrived, officers observed "visible injuries" on the boyfriend, resulting in Eastwood's arrest for felony for domestic violence. She was subsequently released from custody on a $50K bail.

Case dismissal

Boyfriend's non-cooperation led to the case's dismissal

The boyfriend refused to cooperate with authorities in the case and also declined medical attention for his injuries. These factors largely contributed to the prosecutor's decision to dismiss the case against Eastwood. It remains unclear if Alexander Wraith, Eastwood's current partner and father of her six-year-old son Titan, was the victim in this incident. Notably, Wraith is an actor known for his roles in television series like DC's Naomi and Orange Is the New Black.

Personal life

Meanwhile, Eastwood's acting career and family life

Just like her parents, Eastwood has been carving her path in acting. She has appeared in Jersey Boys, Final Girl, Outlaws and Angels, The Vault, and Old. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, she expressed mixed feelings about seeing her father as a grandfather. "I mean, [he's] just the sweetest...And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong."