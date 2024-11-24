Summarize Simplifying... In short Josh Brolin's decision to reject a role in the 'Avatar' sequel reportedly upset director James Cameron, but Brolin insists it was about the project, not personal.

In a twist, Brolin unexpectedly joined the 'Dune' cast after initially pitching a different idea, drawn by his previous positive experience with director Denis Villeneuve on 'Sicario'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Josh Brolin was offered a role in 'Avatar' franchise

When Josh Brolin's 'Avatar' sequel rejection left James Cameron 'angry'

By Isha Sharma 02:08 pm Nov 24, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Josh Brolin recently revealed he thinks he left director James Cameron upset by refusing a role in an Avatar sequel. Speaking to In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Brolin said, "I heard he was angry." He further elaborated on his understanding of the situation saying, "When you have something in your mind and you have a status and a power...you're used to people feeling really grateful that you are offering it to them."

Decision rationale

Brolin clarified his decision was project-based, not personal

Brolin clarified that his decision to turn down the role was based on the project itself, not on any personal issues with Cameron. He said, "I don't know if that's the case with him because I don't know him well enough." "But it was based on the [project]. It wasn't based on him."

Past remarks

Brolin's past remarks on the matter

In a 2017 interview with Esquire, Brolin had previously spoken about the alleged animosity he received from Cameron after refusing the Avatar role. He had recalled, "James Cameron's f---ing calling me this name and that name." "Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, 'Hey, man, why'd you say that?' I'd go, 'Because it happened.'"

'Dune' involvement

Brolin's unexpected involvement in 'Dune' and admiration for Villeneuve

Brolin also shared how he accidentally became a part of another sci-fi series, Dune. He revealed, "I wasn't trying to get Dune," "I went in to pitch a different idea. And then I ended up — [producer] Mary Parent looked at me and was like, 'What about Josh for Dune?'" Brolin immediately accepted the offer as he had a pleasant experience working with Dune director Denis Villeneuve on Sicario in 2015.