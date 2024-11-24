Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' has hit a box office milestone, raking in over ₹200cr in just 24 days.

What's the story The biographical war drama Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has crossed the ₹200cr mark in domestic earnings within 24 days of its release. The drama, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is inspired by the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Released on Diwali (October 31), it continues to rule the box office and has reportedly emerged as the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

On its 24th day, Amaran earned ₹3.5cr, taking its total collection to ₹203.20cr. The film's Tamil version had an average occupancy of 35.64% on November 23, while its Telugu version recorded a 26.40% occupancy on the same day, per Sacnilk. This success has not just proved Sivakarthikeyan's box office power but also made Amaran his highest-grossing film of all time.

Amaran has been praised for its gripping cinematic experience, powerful storytelling, and stellar performances. The music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and the visuals have also been highlighted. Produced by Kamal Haasan, it also stars Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, and Shyam Mohan. It'll stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.