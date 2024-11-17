Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Lucky Baskhar', a film set in the scam-ridden financial world of 80s and 90s Bombay, is on track to cross the ₹65cr mark.

The film, directed by Venky Atluri and featuring Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sachin Khedekar, has been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Salmaan, who enjoys playing complex characters, aspires to work in multiple languages and aims to do 3-4 films a year.

'Lucky Baskhar' box office collection

'Lucky Baskhar' is steady; likely to cross ₹65cr mark soon

What's the story The Telugu film, Lucky Baskhar, has raked in ₹63.35cr at the domestic box office in its first 17 days of release, per Sacnilk. On Saturday, the film made ₹2cr and may witness a jump on Sunday. Despite some fluctuations in daily earnings, the movie continues to draw audiences due to its gripping narrative. The film, fronted by Dulquer Salmaan, had a promising start on Day 1, grossing ₹6.45cr. Since then, it has maintained steady performance.

Plot, cast

'Lucky Baskhar' plot and cast details

Lucky Baskhar's plot revolves around a middle-class bank cashier residing in Bombay in the late 80s and 90s when scams ruled the financial world. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sachin Khedekar in key roles alongside Salmaan. This narrative backdrop has strongly resonated with the audience, adding to its box office success. The film received positive reviews upon its release from both audience and critics. Venky Atluri has directed the film.

Future prospects

Salmaan's plans for his career

Speaking about his future plans, Salmaan said during a media interaction, "I like doing grey shades - as actors we all love shades of grey as it gives you an opportunity to behave outside of your own personality." "Ideally, I want to do three to four films a year each in different languages. But a lot of the time it's not in my hands." Salmaan has also starred in Hindi projects such as Guns & Gulaabs and Chup.