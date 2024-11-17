Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing up for their wedding, with Dhulipala meticulously planning her attire with designers.

The couple, who got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in August, are keeping the guest list intimate, inviting only close family.

This will be Chaitanya's second marriage, his first being with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya will get married next month

Leaked invite reveals Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding date

By Isha Sharma 01:24 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to get married on December 4 at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. Ahead of their wedding, photos of their wedding invite have gone viral online, leaving fans mesmerized with its traditional South Indian look. The card has images of a temple, lamps, a cow, and bells with the couple's family details. The invite comes with a personalized bamboo basket with food packets, clothes, flowers, and a scroll.

Wedding preparations and guest list details

Dhulipala has been shopping with her mother at traditional stores across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana for her wedding attire. She is reportedly working closely with designers to ensure her look on the big day is exceptional. The wedding invite also includes a note that reads, "Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion." Reports suggest only close family members will attend the ceremony, including Chiranjeevi's family and the Daggubatis.

Dhulipala and Chaitanya's engagement and pre-wedding ceremony

The couple had gotten engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in August. The news was announced by Chaitanya's father-actor Nagarjuna, who posted pictures of the couple from their engagement ceremony on social media. Last month, Dhulipala shared pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony, a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual that marks the initiation of wedding festivities.

This is Chaitanya's second marriage

Notably, Chaitanya was earlier married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu between 2017 and 2021. While announcing their separation, they wrote, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."