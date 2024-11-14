Sobhita Dhulipala plans to handpick her own wedding outfits: Report
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who has made a mark with her performances in Made in Heaven and Bard of Blood, is said to be preparing for her upcoming nuptials with Naga Chaitanya by personally picking her wedding attire. According to Filmfare, the actor has been shopping without a stylist's help, hoping to add a personal touch to the event. The decision also fits her wish of keeping everything close to Telugu culture.
Dhulipala is exploring local shops for traditional fabrics
A source informed the portal, "Dhulipala has been shopping with her mother at old local shops in Andhra Pradesh, and a few regions of Telangana and Tamil Nadu which are popular for authentic and traditional fabrics for sarees from the land." "She believes in giving a personal touch to the big day and so she has been discussing her outfits with the designers just as she wants them to be," the source added.
Dhulipala and Chaitanya's engagement and pre-wedding rituals
Dhulipala and Chaitanya, who announced their engagement a few months ago, will soon be getting married. The couple posted pictures from their traditional engagement ceremony on social media. Dhulipala has been giving glimpses into a few traditional pre-wedding functions hosted at her home. For the Pasupu Danchatam ritual, which marks the commencement of wedding celebrations in Telugu culture, she wore a luxurious Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by her mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati.
When and where the star couple is going to marry
After their engagement, speculation was rife about a possible royal destination wedding in Rajasthan, however, new reports indicate a change of plans. The latest buzz is that Chaitanya and Dhulipala are planning a traditional wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a specially built mandapam. The date is rumored to be December 4, 2024. To note, there's been no official confirmation about the date or venue so far.