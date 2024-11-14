Summarize Simplifying... In short Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got engaged to Chaitanya, is personally selecting her wedding outfits from traditional shops in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

The couple, who had initially planned a royal destination wedding in Rajasthan, are now rumored to be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024.

Sobhita Dhulipala is set to marry Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala plans to handpick her own wedding outfits: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:47 pm Nov 14, 202404:47 pm

What's the story Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who has made a mark with her performances in Made in Heaven and Bard of Blood, is said to be preparing for her upcoming nuptials with Naga Chaitanya by personally picking her wedding attire. According to Filmfare, the actor has been shopping without a stylist's help, hoping to add a personal touch to the event. The decision also fits her wish of keeping everything close to Telugu culture.

Shopping spree

Dhulipala is exploring local shops for traditional fabrics

A source informed the portal, "Dhulipala has been shopping with her mother at old local shops in Andhra Pradesh, and a few regions of Telangana and Tamil Nadu which are popular for authentic and traditional fabrics for sarees from the land." "She believes in giving a personal touch to the big day and so she has been discussing her outfits with the designers just as she wants them to be," the source added.

Engagement details

Dhulipala and Chaitanya's engagement and pre-wedding rituals

Dhulipala and Chaitanya, who announced their engagement a few months ago, will soon be getting married. The couple posted pictures from their traditional engagement ceremony on social media. Dhulipala has been giving glimpses into a few traditional pre-wedding functions hosted at her home. For the Pasupu Danchatam ritual, which marks the commencement of wedding celebrations in Telugu culture, she wore a luxurious Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by her mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati.

Wedding details

When and where the star couple is going to marry

After their engagement, speculation was rife about a possible royal destination wedding in Rajasthan, however, new reports indicate a change of plans. The latest buzz is that Chaitanya and Dhulipala are planning a traditional wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a specially built mandapam. The date is rumored to be December 4, 2024. To note, there's been no official confirmation about the date or venue so far.