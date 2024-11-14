Summarize Simplifying... In short The dance-centric series 'Waack Girls' is set to stream on Prime Video from November 22, reaching audiences in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

The show features a talented cast including Mekhola Bose, who expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the importance of waacking as a form of self-expression and self-exploration.

The series will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

'Waack Girls' trailer: Prime's dance-driven story is all about self-discovery

By Tanvi Gupta 04:39 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer for its upcoming drama series, Waack Girls, on Thursday (November 14). Set in Kolkata, the new web series follows six young women who form a dance troupe dedicated to waacking—a dynamic dance style largely unknown in India. The series promises to blend themes of friendship, resilience, and self-discovery with the rhythms of this unique dance form.

'Waack Girls' explores personal challenges and societal norms

The trailer of Waack Girls gives a sneak peek into the lives of these six dancers, each with their own story to tell. The series will delve into their adventures as they deal with personal issues, family dynamics, societal norms, and even rifts in their group. It promises sharp punchlines, light-hearted moments, and music that will make you want to hit the dance floor.

Checked out the trailer yet?

'Waack Girls' cast and global release details

Waack Girls boasts a stellar cast comprising Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, and veteran actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey, and the late Nitesh Pandey. The series will stream on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries globally from November 22. It will be released in Hindi with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs.

Mekhola expressed excitement about 'Waack Girls'

Mekhola expressed her excitement about the project. She said, "Waacking is an amazing medium for self-expression through movement and emotion. For me, it has been an important tool for self-exploration." She further said that working with director Sooni Taraporevala was a dream come true as she truly understands storytelling through dance.