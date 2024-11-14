Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Lost Children" is a gripping documentary about four siblings who survive a plane crash in the Colombian rainforest.

The film showcases their resilience and the community's efforts to find them, featuring interviews and footage from the search operation.

Despite some underexplored aspects, the film is a testament to human courage and community spirit, making it a must-watch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Lost Children' is streaming on Netflix

'The Lost Children' review: Unbelievably true story celebrates human resilience

By Isha Sharma 04:27 pm Nov 14, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Academy Award-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel's The Lost Children is an incredible, unbelievably true story of resilience, courage, and the indomitable power of hope. Emotional, sharp, and honest, it follows the four Mucutuy siblings—who survived 40 days in the jungle after a plane crash—and the rescue efforts launched by the Colombian government and local people to find them. It arrived on Netflix on Thursday.

Background

Know about the case first

In May 2023, a plane—carrying seven passengers—crashed in the Colombian rainforest, killing three (including the kids' mother). The siblings miraculously survived, and the military and the Indigenous people, came forward to search for them. The Indigenous people were particularly crucial, and their knowledge of the forest proved useful in locating the kids. TLC is also loaded with subtext, surprising us despite its straightforward narrative.

#1

You can feel the tension right from the beginning

Right from the first frame, the stakes are incredibly high. The thought of the kids (aged 13, 9, 4, and 11 months) being slapped by physical, mental, and emotional adversity brings a lump to your throat. Not only did they have to see their mother die, but also muster enough strength to keep themselves alive. The kind of courage that draws very few parallels.

#2

The interviews help us understand the context well

The documentary features interviews with the kids' family, footage from the search operation, and anecdotes from the kids' teachers. They help us understand the siblings better, and even though we don't meet them until the last 20 minutes, we already know them. TLC also remarkably provides much-needed context about Colombian culture since it's a significant part of understanding the rescue efforts.

#3

Moments of honesty and kindness win you over

My favorite part of the documentary was when, on the youngest child's first birthday, the rescue officers got together, dedicated the birthday song to her, and prayed to God for her safe return. In a fast-paced film that heavily relies on action, it's calm, humane, quiet moments like these that rise above everything else. Laced with love and honesty, this moment effortlessly shines through.

#4

Some parts are not adequately explored

Just when you think you know the path the film is about to take, it springs a surprise in the last 30 minutes, as we learn more about the kids' troubled childhood. It's a completely unexpected revelation, and I wish the makers had shed more light on it. They touch upon the problem but don't probe it in-depth, which leaves much to be desired.

Verdict

It's emotional and well-made, watch it; 3/5 stars

The Lost Children, in addition to being a portrait of resilience and heroism, is also a celebration of community, as strangers come forward to find the kids. When the rescue party finds the kids alive, it feels like a personal triumph, and therein lies the documentary's biggest victory. It's one of those stories that make you realize how truth is indeed stranger than fiction.