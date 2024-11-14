Summarize Simplifying... In short At a recent US concert, Pakistani fans showered popular singer Mika Singh with lavish gifts, including a Rolex watch and diamonds, sparking a wave of online admiration.

Singh, known for his cross-border appeal and generous gifting habits, reciprocated the love by warmly interacting with his fans.

Previously, he made headlines for gifting ₹8 crore worth apartments and a ₹18 lakh diamond ring to his close ones. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mika Singh was showered with expensive gifts at US concert

Pakistani fans gift Mika Singh Rolex, diamonds at US concert

By Tanvi Gupta 04:02 pm Nov 14, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Renowned Indian singer Mika Singh was recently showered with an extraordinary display of love by his fans during a concert in Biloxi, USA. A group of dedicated fans, who had traveled all the way from Pakistan, surprised him with luxurious gifts on stage. These included a white gold chain, diamond rings, and a Rolex watch, with their combined value reportedly amounting to an astounding ₹3 crore.

Online reaction

Social media buzzed with admiration for fans' dedication

The video of this incident is going viral online in which Singh is seen interacting warmly with his fans on stage, thanking them for their love and generosity. The heartwarming incident soon went viral on social media, with videos and pictures of the emotional moment. Netizens were amazed by the generous gifts, with comments like "Fans ho toh aise! (Fans should be like this!)," appreciating the dedication and love Singh's fans showed.

Cross-border appeal

Singh's enduring popularity across borders

Over the decades of his career, Singh has gained a loyal fan following not just in India but also beyond borders. Meanwhile, Singh is also well-known for lavishing his loved ones with extravagant gifts. In August 2023, it was reported that he gifted apartments worth ₹8 crore to his best friend in the major cities of Mumbai and Delhi. Earlier, lyricist Kumaar expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking Singh for a diamond ring valued at ₹18 lakh.