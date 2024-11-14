Summarize Simplifying... In short Madhavan's new film 'Hisaab Barabar', premiering at IFFI on November 26, tells the story of a railway ticket checker who uncovers a huge financial fraud.

The film explores themes of justice, integrity, and the personal cost of standing up against corruption.

The film explores themes of justice, integrity, and the personal cost of standing up against corruption.

Director Dhir describes it as a commentary on the difficult search for truth in a world full of lies.

'Hisaab Barabar' to premiere at 55th IFFI

Madhavan's 'Hisaab Barabar' to premiere at IFFI on November 26

By Tanvi Gupta 03:58 pm Nov 14, 202403:58 pm

What's the story The social drama Hisaab Barabar, starring R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh, will have its global premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this month. The Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp production, directed by Ashwni Dhir, addresses the rampant issue of financial fraud with a mix of humor, satire, and intense emotions. It tells the tale of an ordinary man's brave attempt to expose a corporate bank's billion-dollar scam.

Plot details

'Hisaab Barabar' plot: Madhavan's character uncovers financial fraud

In Hisaab Barabar, Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a hard-working railway ticket checker who discovers a small discrepancy in his bank account. This minor issue ultimately leads him to discover a massive financial fraud orchestrated by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Mukesh). The film explores Sharma's battle against systemic corruption while also delving into the intricacies of his personal life. The movie will premiere on November 26.

Twitter Post

Thematic exploration

Film explores themes of justice and integrity

The film also delves into themes of justice, integrity, and the personal cost of standing up for what's right through Kirti Kulhari's pivotal role. Speaking about the film, Madhavan said, "Hisaab Barabar is not just a battle against corruption—it's about confronting personal flaws and understanding that justice isn't always as simple as balancing a ledger." "It's a story of moral accountability, and I'm excited for audiences to experience it at IFFI."

Director's statement

Director Dhir expressed pride and anticipation for 'Hisaab Barabar'

Sharing his excitement about the film's premiere, Dhir said, "I'm honored to present Hisaab Barabar at the 55th IFFI." He called the film more than a thriller and a commentary on the difficult search for truth in a world of lies. "Through Radhe's journey, we explore the complexities of a common man trying to make sense of a world where justice often feels out of reach," he added.