Summarize Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar is reportedly planning to bring back the original cast, including Govinda and Rawal, for the sequel of 'Bhagam Bhag'.

The film is expected to start production by the end of 2025 and release in 2026.

Meanwhile, Kumar is currently working on 'Housefull 5' and other projects like 'Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Bhooth Bangla'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhagam Bhag 2' is on the cards

Akshay Kumar to bring 'Bhagam Bhag 2' with Govinda: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:14 pm Nov 06, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who has made a name for himself in the comedy genre, has apparently bought the rights to make a sequel to the 2006 blockbuster Bhagam Bhag. The original, directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Kumar with Govinda and Paresh Rawal, was a box-office hit that has since achieved cult status. An insider told Pinkvilla "Akshay has acquired the rights of this Priyadarshan-directed comic caper."

Casting plans

Kumar plans to reunite with Govinda, Rawal for the sequel

The source also revealed that Kumar is planning to bring back the original cast members, Govinda and Rawal, for the sequel. "Three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for the cinema-going audience, and the idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past," the source added. The scripting process has just begun with a preliminary concept already in place.

Production timeline

'Bhagam Bhag 2' expected to hit floors by 2025

If all goes as planned, Bhagam Bhag 2 will go on floors by the end of 2025 and hit the screens in 2026, reportedly. The director of the sequel will be finalized once the script is locked. Meanwhile, Kumar is currently busy shooting for Housefull 5 and his upcoming projects include Welcome To The Jungle with Ahmed Khan and Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan.