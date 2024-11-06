When is Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' hitting theaters? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals
The much-anticipated film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth, is currently being shot in Chennai. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter India that the movie will be released in the summer of 2025. He also revealed that the shooting is expected to wrap up by early 2025. The director praised Rajinikanth's dedication and professionalism on set, his punctuality and preparation being the key to his continued success.
'Coolie' will be a standalone pan-Indian film: Kanagaraj
Describing Coolie as a "perfect pan-Indian film," Kanagaraj promised a groundbreaking action drama that will surprise audiences. He confirmed that the movie is not part of any franchise. The director also addressed rumors about Aamir Khan's cameo in the film, saying official announcements should come from the production house. This statement has left fans in suspense about Khan's potential involvement.
'Coolie' plot and cast details unveiled
Coolie tells the gripping story of a man's unyielding pursuit of revenge, a path that starts in his childhood and continues through years of chaos and intricacy. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the lead, with Shruti Haasan, Reba Monic John, and Soubin Shahir in important roles. Stars like Akkineni Nagarjuna and Upendra Rao also have pivotal roles in this high-octane action drama that delves into revenge, growth, and struggles.
Kanagaraj's future projects and potential collaboration with Khan
Apart from Coolie, Kanagaraj also shared his plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. He revealed that his next directorial venture would be Kaithi 2, with production likely to begin in August 2025. The director also mentioned a possible collaboration with Khan in the future, saying if everything goes well, he would surely work with him. This has further fueled speculation about Khan's involvement in Coolie.