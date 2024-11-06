Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's new film 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a thrilling action drama about a man's relentless quest for revenge.

The star-studded cast includes Shruti Haasan, Reba Monic John, and Soubin Shahir, with rumors of a possible Aamir Khan cameo.

Kanagaraj also hinted at future projects, including 'Kaithi 2' and a potential collaboration with Khan.

'Coolie' to release in 2025

When is Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' hitting theaters? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals

By Tanvi Gupta 05:37 pm Nov 06, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth, is currently being shot in Chennai. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter India that the movie will be released in the summer of 2025. He also revealed that the shooting is expected to wrap up by early 2025. The director praised Rajinikanth's dedication and professionalism on set, his punctuality and preparation being the key to his continued success.

'Coolie' will be a standalone pan-Indian film: Kanagaraj

Describing Coolie as a "perfect pan-Indian film," Kanagaraj promised a groundbreaking action drama that will surprise audiences. He confirmed that the movie is not part of any franchise. The director also addressed rumors about Aamir Khan's cameo in the film, saying official announcements should come from the production house. This statement has left fans in suspense about Khan's potential involvement.

'Coolie' plot and cast details unveiled

Coolie tells the gripping story of a man's unyielding pursuit of revenge, a path that starts in his childhood and continues through years of chaos and intricacy. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the lead, with Shruti Haasan, Reba Monic John, and Soubin Shahir in important roles. Stars like Akkineni Nagarjuna and Upendra Rao also have pivotal roles in this high-octane action drama that delves into revenge, growth, and struggles.

Kanagaraj's future projects and potential collaboration with Khan

Apart from Coolie, Kanagaraj also shared his plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. He revealed that his next directorial venture would be Kaithi 2, with production likely to begin in August 2025. The director also mentioned a possible collaboration with Khan in the future, saying if everything goes well, he would surely work with him. This has further fueled speculation about Khan's involvement in Coolie.