Summarize Simplifying... In short 14 years after the release of 'Break Ke Baad', director Danish Aslam is set to reunite with actor Imran Khan for a new project.

Aslam, who believes that the film has gained recognition over time, also discussed the evolution of romantic comedies in Bollywood, noting a shift from urban romcoms to movies with more drama and social messages.

He hopes his next film 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' will touch hearts and hinted at a possible re-release of 'Break Ke Baad'.

14yrs after 'Break Ke Baad'—director Danish to reunite with Imran

By Tanvi Gupta 03:35 pm Nov 06, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Director Danish Aslam, who helmed the 2010 film Break Ke Baad with Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone, is returning after a 14-year-long hiatus with Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. The film, which stars Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, and Kubbra Sait, will be released on JioCinema on Friday (November 8). Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aslam confirmed that he is working on a project with Khan.

Post-release recognition

'Break Ke Baad' received its due after leaving theaters: Aslam

Aslam believes that Break Ke Baad has gained recognition over time. He stated, "Around its release, I used to say, 'Yeh film logon ko 10 saal baad samaj mein aayegi!' On a serious note, until today, many people come up to me and say, 'I really liked the film.' I feel like replying, 'Firstly, thank you. And secondly, aap 2010 mein kahan the? Aur aapne yeh film theater mein kyun nahin dekhi (Why didn't you watch it in theaters?)!'"

Director-actor bond

Aslam's relationship with 'Break Ke Baad' stars

Aslam also spoke about his current equation with the Break Ke Baad stars. He said Khan has been one of his closest friends for 14 years and they are working on a project together. "It had come out in the press. Half of it was correct and half of it was not! Very soon, you'll find out!" He also said he has been in touch with Padukone.

Genre shift

Aslam discussed the evolution of romantic comedies

Aslam also spoke about the changing face of romcoms in Bollywood. He observed a transition from urban romcoms like Hum Tum, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Salaam Namaste to movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. "They either have a social message or there's more drama than romance and comedy," he explained. He added rom-coms need to be updated regularly as societal norms change over time, citing the example of the popular F.R.I.E.N.D.S sitcom.

Director's vision

Aslam's hopes for 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' and future projects

Aslam said he hopes his next film Khwaabon Ka Jhamela would touch hearts. He also hinted at a possible re-release of Break Ke Baad, saying, "It's a brilliant idea. Please tell Reliance to do so." Looking back at his journey, he said, "Apart from getting to make my first film, the other best thing about Break Ke Baad was that I made a bunch of friends."