The police are now examining the circumstances of the performance and any potential breach of public decency or animal welfare norms.

Arunachal musician charged for killing chicken, drinking blood on stage

By Tanvi Gupta 03:32 pm Nov 06, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Arunachal Pradesh musician Kon Waii Son has been booked for animal cruelty after a controversial act during a live performance in Itanagar. Son, reportedly, killed a chicken and drank its blood on stage, a video of which was widely circulated on social media. The incident sparked public outrage and prompted an official complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

Legal action

PETA India advocated for Son's prosecution

The FIR against Son was registered at the Itanagar Police Station. He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. PETA India has demanded Son's prosecution, noting that those who are involved in animal cruelty tend to exhibit other violent tendencies. "If you're an artist who feels the need to resort to shock tactics like cruelty to animals, then it's time to consider another job," PETA India added.

Apology

'What happened on stage was unplanned...my responsibility'

In an apology posted on Facebook, Son took a moment to reflect on his actions. "Taking a moment to reflect and apologize for my actions during the recent event. What happened on stage was unplanned and solely my responsibility, with no involvement or awareness from the incredible organizing and management teams." "I never intended to promote any harm and deeply regret any discomfort caused," he wrote. Additionally, he clarified that the organizers were "totally unaware" of his act.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation into Son's performance underway

Meanwhile, the police in Itanagar are still investigating Son's performance. Officials have said that the probe will involve a detailed examination of the circumstances of the performance and any breach of public decency or animal welfare norms. The incident occurred on October 28, with the FIR being lodged on Monday (November 4) after the artist faced severe criticism on social media.