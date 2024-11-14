Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling', starring Jaya Bachchan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is set to hit screens in 2025.

The film, a blend of romance and comedy, will feature Chaturvedi and Gabbi as romantic leads, with Bachchan playing Gabbi's mother.

The actors are also involved in other projects, with Bachchan recently seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and Chaturvedi set to appear in 'Dhadak 2'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling' gets 2025 release date

Jaya Bachchan-Siddhant Chaturvedi's next 'Dil Ka Darwaaza...' locks release date

By Tanvi Gupta 03:39 pm Nov 14, 202403:39 pm

What's the story The upcoming film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, starring Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, will be released in 2025. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by a team including Ramesh Taurani and Harman Baweja, among others, the film's release was announced through social media posts by Tips Films Official. The posters show the stars enjoying a music session together.

Film's theme

'Unlocking love and laughter': Film's promise to audiences

The film is being touted as a mix of love and humor. The social media post sharing the posters read, "Unlocking Love and Laughter, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?" This indicates that the film intends to serve a combination of romance and comedy to its audience. It is a joint production venture presented by Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the posters here

Actor's projects

Cast's recent and upcoming projects

Per reports, Chaturvedi and Gabbi will play the romantic leads in this family entertainer, while Bachchan will play Gabbi's mother. Notably, Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Gabbi will be seen in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan, which releases on December 25. Meanwhile, Chaturvedi was last seen in Yudhra opposite Malavika Mohanan, and will next be seen in Dhadak 2, also starring Triptii Dimri.