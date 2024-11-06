Summarize Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor is set to star as Ram in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana', with Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan.

The project, which aims to present an authentic and visually stunning portrayal of the historical epic, has been praised for Kapoor's performance.

However, details about other characters like Lakshman and Hanuman are yet to be confirmed.

'Ramayana' to release in 2026 and 2027

Ranbir's 'Ramayana' officially announced! Part 1, 2 target Diwali release

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:03 am Nov 06, 202411:03 am

What's the story The much-anticipated tentpole, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has been officially announced by producer Namit Malhotra. Directed by renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the film will be released in two parts during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Wednesday's announcement comes months after speculation about the project.

Producer's vision

'Thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully...'

Sharing his excitement about the project on social media, Malhotra wrote, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen." "And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history."

Cast details

'Ramayana' cast and praise for Kapoor's performance

In the grand project, Kapoor will play Ram, Pallavi Sita, and Yash Raavan. However, there is no official confirmation about other characters like Lakshman and Hanuman. Indira Krishna, who plays Kaushalya in the film, praised Kapoor's performance as Ram. She said, "Ab ke zamaane mein agar Lord Rama ka character kisine bahot sundarta ki tarah nibhaya hai toh wo hain Ranbir Kapoor (If an actor who has performed Lord Rama's role beautifully in the current generation is Ranbir Kapoor)."